AFC issues Fire Danger Advisory for 22 counties

Greene, Lamar, Pickens, and Sumter counties are under this advisory until significant rainfall is received.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for 22 counties.

This includes some West Alama Counties in or near the WCBI viewing area.

These warm and dry conditions leading into November can increase wildfire potential.

The AFC is not currently issuing a burn restriction, but the agency strongly discourages outdoor burning until conditions improve.

For a full list of the Alabama counties this affects visit The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Facebook page.

