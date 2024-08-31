Afternoon scattered showers continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat and humidity remain in the picture for the Labor Day weekend, but temperatures will soon drop into the early week. The pattern of scattered showers and storms continues through the afternoon and evening hours, with Monday bringing the best chance to stay dry.

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday start off clear, with clouds and scattered showers building into the picture after the lunch hour. While rain and storms will arrive in pockets, some areas will have heavier localized showers. Pack an umbrella or rain jacket, but don’t expect to need it for the entirety of your weekend plans! Temperatures will remain hot, with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. With the help of humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s during the day!

LABOR DAY: Take in the clear day, as it will be mostly dry! We can’t fully rule out the chance of some brief afternoon showers. It will remain hot and humid, with a high of 93 and an overnight low in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The afternoon and evening shower pattern is a rinse and repeat, although temperatures will drop by mid-week. By Wednesday, more persistent showers are expected through the afternoon. With less sunshine in the picture, high temperatures will drop into the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s for the mid to late week.