Agriculture Commissioner announced running for MS Governor
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner announced his intention to run for Governor on Wednesday evening, June 11, on social media.
The 48-year-old has served as Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce since 2018.
Before that, he represented District 77 in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Gipson has also worn a couple of other hats as a lawyer and Baptist minister.
He has been an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.
Gipson is an early entrant in what is expected to be a crowded Republican field in 2027, since current Governor Tate Reeves cannot run again.