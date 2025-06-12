Agriculture Commissioner announced running for MS Governor

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner announced his intention to run for Governor on Wednesday evening, June 11, on social media.

The 48-year-old has served as Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce since 2018.

Before that, he represented District 77 in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Gipson has also worn a couple of other hats as a lawyer and Baptist minister.

He has been an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Gipson is an early entrant in what is expected to be a crowded Republican field in 2027, since current Governor Tate Reeves cannot run again.

