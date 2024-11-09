Air Force housing under major renovations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Airmen assigned to Columbus Air Force Base now have an upgraded housing option.

Dormitories at the base have been undergoing a major renovation.

Today, command staff and other personnel held an official grand re-opening.

The housing units feature more of an apartment style setup with full kitchens in each unit, and more privacy for airmen.

Senor leadership recognizes that the quality of housing can set the tone for a person’s time at Columbus Air Force Base.

Calling the Air Force’s standard very high, the Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing, Colonel Jim Blech, said he believes the investment the base has made in housing matches the investment they want to put into airmen.

Colonel Blech said this dorm is one of the nicest that the Air Force is doing.

