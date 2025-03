Aircare places two helicopters in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two medical helicopters are based in Lowndes County.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said Aircare, the University of Mississippi Medical Center helicopter is at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

PHI Air Medical Services has a helicopter based at the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport, just off Highway 69.

Both helicopters service the region with medical care and medical flights out of the area.

