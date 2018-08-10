Airline employee allegedly steals plane, takes off, then crashes

An airline employee who worked on the ground stole a plane at Seattle-Tacoma Airport (SeaTac), took off and then later crashed, SeaTac airportsaid. It’s believed the employee was the only one on board, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The plane crashed on Ketorn Island outside Seattle. It’s a small island with about two dozen residents.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff, preliminary information indicated a mechanic from unknown airlines stole the plane. The Pierce County Sheriff tweeted the person was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island.”

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

The plane belonged to Horizon Air, which is owned by Alaska Airlines. In a statement, Alaska Airlines said they are “aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400.”

CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reporter Gary Horcher tweeted that all planes at SeaTac were grounded. As of 12:30 a.m., SeaTac tweeted that normal operations had resumed.

Major security incident at SeaTac Airport. All planes are grounded—captain telling passengers a Horizon airliner was taken without authorization, and military jets are scrambling to intercept it. We’re working to confirm information now pic.twitter.com/AQJVzCcxum — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 11, 2018

