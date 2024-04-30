AJ Brown on becoming highest-paid receiver in NFL: ‘I want to prove it’

Former Starkville and Ole Miss star receiver AJ Brown signed an extension with the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He’ll earn $32 million per year and $84 million in total guarantees. Brown is now the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

The former Yellow Jacket and Rebel discussed the significance of being the highest-paid receiver in the league.

“Nothing, I want to prove it,” Brown said during his press conference Tuesday. “It’s a blessing but we don’t play on paper and no one cares what’s in the bank account when you step between the lines. On Friday night they go out, I work out. On Saturday they go party and I go work out. I try to get that edge and mentality and gain an inch every single day.”