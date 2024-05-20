Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon discusses Chris Jans’ contract extension

After back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament, Mississippi State and head men’s basketball coach Chris Jans have agreed to a contract extension. It runs through the 2027-28 season and according to ESPN, Jans’ salary will bump up from $3.2 million to $4.2 million starting next season and includes an annual increase and performance-based incentives.

Athletic Director Zac Selmon said extension talks with Jans began shortly before the SEC Tournament in March.

“There’s not somebody who works harder for Mississippi State than Coach Jans,” Selmon said. “The staff he’s put together, what he’s done on the recruiting trail, and he is so excited about the future. Coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, there is so much momentum but to build a program it takes consistency and culture and Coach Jans has done that time and time again. He put together a fantastic staff and has done good work on the recruiting trail so we’re excited to have Coach Jans here for the long term.”