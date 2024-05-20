Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan wins Ferriss Trophy

Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan won the Ferriss Trophy, given annually to the best college baseball player in the state. Jordan has hit 17 home runs this season along with 61 RBIs. His current batting average is .363 (7th in the SEC).

“It’s pretty big,” Jordan said. “Jake Mangum, Tanner Allen and all those guys led and paved the way. Being nominated and being here is a blessing. The coaching staff has done a lot for me and I am proud to be a Mississippi State Bulldog. I am ready for the postseason.”

The Bulldogs will play Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday in Hoover at approximately 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.