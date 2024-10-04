AKA chapter at MUW hosts ‘Soar the Polls’

Members were set up at the Hogarth Dining Center on The Mississippi University for Women's Campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Pi Zeta Chapter hosted “Soar the Polls” to inform students about voting.

Students were able to learn more about voting as college students, absentee voting, and check their voter registration status.

AKA members say one of the main goals is to let students know their voices are heard and educate young voters.

Young voters also expressed why they felt it was important to vote.

“It’s important because our vote matters, our voices matter, our opinions matter,” said Sasha Deloach, Pi Zeta Chapter president. “You know, we need to have an opinion and put input, you know, policies that affect us”

“I think the biggest misconception is that, like, we’re still young, that our voices don’t matter as much compared to older folks, but it does like we can make the difference,” said first-year college student Hannah Cole.

The deadline to register to vote in Mississippi is October 7.

