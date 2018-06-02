AKA Health Wellness And Safety Fair

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – a local sorority is doing their part to promote healthy living.

The Starkville Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha hosted a Community Health and Safety Fair Saturday.

It was held at the Starkville Sportsplex. The event was free and open to the public.

A wide variety of vendors were available. Free health screenings, healthy snacks, fitness sessions, and health information and resources were available.

Chapter Vice President Shareka Jefferson says the biggest part of living healthy comes down to making smart choices.

“All Americans need to take charge of their health they need to be aware of how to improve their health…not only their health but their financial health as well,”said Jefferson.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international service organization.

The Starkville chapter has 45 members.