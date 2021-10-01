AKA Sorority and OCH teaming up to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host the drive-thru event in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville sorority is teaming up with OCH Regional Medical center to offer COVID vaccines Saturday, October 2nd.

Staff from OCH will administer the vaccinations from 10 am to 12 pm.

You don’t need to make an appointment.