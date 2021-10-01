AKA Sorority and OCH teaming up to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Aundrea Self,

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville sorority is teaming up with OCH Regional Medical center to offer COVID vaccines Saturday, October 2nd.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host the drive-thru event in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church.

Staff from OCH will administer the vaccinations from 10 am to 12 pm.

You don’t need to make an appointment.

