AL Governor releases encouraging video to students on first day

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Students across Alabama got an early start to their morning as they headed back to the classroom for the first day of school.

But no new school year would be complete without hopeful wishes for the future.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a video message encouraging students across the Yellowhammer State to dream big and have a successful academic year.

Ivey also mentioned the upcoming 250th birthday of America, and how she believes the students of today will shape Alabama and the country of tomorrow.

Ivey also left students with a challenge as they head into the new school year.

“So, here’s my challenge to you: This year, be bold enough to raise your hand. Be kind enough to lift someone up. Be brave enough to fail, then try again.

Because one day, someone just might look back and say, “That student changed Alabama.”

And I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if that student is you.

Now, let’s get to work – and let’s make this school year the strongest one yet,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey worked as a school teacher after graduating from Auburn University in 1967 before embarking on her political career.

