In Alabama, there are now 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newest case was reported in Montgomery County.

Seventeen cases are in Jefferson County. Three cases are in Tuscaloosa County.

Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency last Friday after the first confirmed case was found.

All public K-12 schools in the state are closed until for 2.5 weeks starting March 18.

Gov. Ivey also gave state agencies permission to allow their employees to work from home.