Artfully intelligent learning is highlighted at summer institute for educators

Mississippi Whole Schools holds its annual summer conference in Tupelo, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Inside one conference room, educators were learning how to teach through sketch noting, across the hall, teachers were creating works of art with turmeric, green tea, coffee, mustard, and other non-traditional supplies.

In another session, Carver Arts Integration Teacher Kalie Daniel learned how to utilize quilting in storytelling.

“In first grade, there are a lot of different cultures, so that we can talk about children, their story, and they can make their own version of quilts,” Daniel said.

Of course, first graders would use paper to make their artful quilts, but utilizing the arts in education is the goal of the Mississippi Whole Schools Program. The Summer Institute brings educators together to network and learn from experts how to use arts and technology, including AI, in the classroom.

“Our theme is “Reimagining Traditions in the world of AI,” so we look at traditions and talk about how those are impacted by technology. While we honor traditions, we also recognize the fact that all we do is impacted by technology,” said Charlotte Smelser, director of arts education for the Mississippi Arts Commission.

This conference features a lot of hands-on displays. On the floor of the arena, an interactive sphere that shows some of the possibilities of teaching with AI.

“Teachers have the opportunity to go in the space, create their own art, through AI, they manipulate art, and create their own music,” Smelser said.

Educators take what they experience at the summer institute back to their classrooms.

“Helps take different strategies to the class to help integrate arts in teaching, to help them learn,” Daniel said.

And the Summer Institute will be held in Tupelo for the next two years.

