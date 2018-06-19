Alabama balks at funding for restored coastal Amtrak service

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is balking at pledging money to help restart passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.

Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have to commit almost $35 million total over three years by Thursday to be eligible for the same amount in federal funds that would let Amtrak trains run from New Orleans eastward to Mobile, Alabama.

The Southern Rail Commission says Louisiana and Mississippi have both pledged money, but Alabama hasn’t.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says she supports restoring rail service on the coast but isn’t promising funding.

Amtrak suspended service east of New Orleans after Katrina, which heavily damaged tracks and other infrastructure in 2006.

