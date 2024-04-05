Alabama basketball embracing underdog role against UConn in Final Four

Alabama men’s basketball’s historic run to its first-ever Final Four has led the team to a matchup with the No. 1 overall seed, UConn. The two will face each other at 7:49 p.m. Saturday on TBS.

UConn has beaten its opponents by an average of 27.75 points during its NCAA Tournament run. The Huskies haven’t lost a game since Feb. 20.

Alabama enters Saturday’s matchup as an 11.5-point underdog.

“We were an underdog. Nobody expected us to be here,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “We had to sell our guys that we can make the run before the tournament. Now that we made the run, get to the Final Four, I want our guys playing loose and free, but I want them thinking they got a chance to win.”