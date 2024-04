Former Mississippi State guard Mjracle Sheppard commits to LSU

Former Mississippi State guard Mjracle Sheppard announced that she is transferring to LSU to join Kim Mulkey and the Tigers.

In her freshman season at MSU this past year, she averaged five points per game and was a menace on the defensive end grabbing just under 1.5 steals per contest.

Now, she’s calling Baton Rouge.