Alabama cancels scheduled execution after not finding vein

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama calls off another scheduled execution after prison staff could not get the intravenous lines connected.

Kenneth Eugene Smith is convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife.

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get two intravenous lines connected.

They were finally able to get one needle to a vein but not the other.

No word on when his execution will be rescheduled.

