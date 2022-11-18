Alabama cancels scheduled execution after not finding vein
ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama calls off another scheduled execution after prison staff could not get the intravenous lines connected.
Kenneth Eugene Smith is convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife.
Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get two intravenous lines connected.
They were finally able to get one needle to a vein but not the other.
No word on when his execution will be rescheduled.
