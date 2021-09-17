Alabama’s unemployment rate falls once again

Alabama continues its trend of lowering unemployment

LAMAR, Ala. (WCBI)- Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to fall.

The seasonally adjusted numbers show Alabama’s August rate at 3.1%.

That’s down from July’s 3.2%.

This means there are just over 69,000 unemployed Alabamians.

Within the past year, the leisure and hospitality sector, along with manufacturing and professional services have hired the most workers.

Locally, Lamar County’s unemployment rate is 3.1%.

Pickens County stands at 4%.