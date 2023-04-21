Alabama continues to set new record low unemployment rate

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama set a new record low unemployment rate, again.

The rate for March is 2.3%. This means there are just over 53,000 people unemployed in the state.

February’s numbers stood at 2.5%.

Governor Kay Ivey said jobs have been added in manufacturing, business services, private education, and health services sectors in Alabama.

Salaries have also increased over the past year by $30 a week.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate is 2.1%.

Pickens County stands at 2.4%.

