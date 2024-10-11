Senator Wicker responds to the public about FEMA disaster Relief

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -If anyone understands what it’s like to cope with a disaster close to home, it’s Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.

Over the years, he has toured damage from tornados across Mississippi and hurricanes on the Coast and talked with storm victims and volunteers.

Senator Wicker said this time confusion about FEMA has made disaster response more challenging for people affected by the two recent hurricanes.

Wicker said a short term bill is funding the government for the next three months.

This short-term measure gave FEMA access to $20 billion for its disaster relief fund.

Wicker said relief crews with The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and several National Guard units have been on-scene.

Local and state disaster response officials have worked round-the-clock.

That doesn’t include the volunteers, Some from Mississippi on site and at home raising money and collecting food and water and cleaning supplies.

Senator Wicker has been a co-sponsor of the Disaster Relief Fund Replenishment Act, and just this fall says he argued for a disaster relief supplement.

You can see Senator Wicker’s entire statement about the work FEMA is doing on our website at wcbi.com/wicker-responds.

