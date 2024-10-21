2 Laurel teens charged after Saturday night shooting, 1 teen injured

LAUREL, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Laurel teenagers have been charged with aggravated assault after a Saturday night shooting at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds where one teenager was wounded.

Our statewide partner WDAM reports that Akealeis McKensie and Jailen Shade are in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Both are 18 years old.

WDAM reports the Jones County Sheriff’s Department says that “a massive law enforcement and medical response was initiated” and that fairground security had responded immediately in apprehending the two suspects.

The fairgrounds were closed down after the shooting

Sheriff Joe Berlin says the male teenager who was wounded was receiving treatment at an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

