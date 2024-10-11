MDOT advises drivers to watch for deer on the road

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -Fall has arrived and deer are on the move.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging motorists to take precautions to avoid collisions.

Though deer season peaks from October through January, deer can run on or near roadways at any time of the year.

MDOT reminds you to be alert and have a plan of action. There have already been reports of crashes with deer this year.

“in fact, Mississippi averages 3,900 deer-related crashes every single year. Not only can they be costly but also life-threatening,” said MDOT spokes person, David Kenney.

MDOT has these tips to help you avoid a Collison and stay safe.

Don’t veer for deer. Swerving can cause you to lose control, causing an even more serious accident.

If you see one, there are likely more. Take extra caution for deer lingering around the same area.

Be extra careful when driving at dawn and dusk. About 20% of deer related crashes occur early in the morning, while more than half occur between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.

At night, use high beams when no traffic is approaching to illuminate the eyes of deer near the road.

