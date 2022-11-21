Alabama execution dates on hold until sentencing problems resolve

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Execution dates are put on hold in Alabama until the Corrections Department can get to the bottom of problems carrying out the sentencing.

Governor Kay Ivey wants a top-to-bottom review of the state’s execution process.

The governor asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber.

These are the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending.

The state halted the scheduled execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith last week after prison staff could not connect the intravenous lines.

Ivey said, for the sake of the victims and their families, the state has to get this right.

Commissioner John Hamm, with The Alabama Department of Corrections, said they are fully committed to this effort.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter