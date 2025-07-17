Three arrests made after dozens of break-ins in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Webster County deputies made three arrests after more than a dozen break-ins.

Jayveon Thompson and Kentavious Burl are both charged with 13 counts of auto burglary, drive-by shooting, and two counts of inducing a minor to commit a felony.

A juvenile was also arrested in the investigation, but their information can’t be released.

Sheriff David Gore said the burglaries happened at Walthall, along with Mt. Vernon and Lebanon Roads.

All three suspects remain in the Webster County jail.

