Man arrested on statutory rape charges in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man has been accused of having sex with a teenager.

20-year-old Harry Carter was charged with three counts of statutory rape.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said the reported victim is 14.

Deputies started investigating the case about three weeks ago.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Carter was given a $15,000 bond.

