Suspect involved in Columbus stand-off faces felony charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect involved in a stand-off with Columbus Police on Wednesday, July 16. is facing 2 felony charges in connection with that case.

Travis De’Ontay Morris is in the Lowndes County Jail, charged with Felony Escape and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Morris, who was wanted on felony warrants, was spotted in Columbus on Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police tracked him to a home in the 800 block of 14th Street North and deployed the SWAT Team.

They were able to get several children and two adults safely out of the house, then searched it, and reportedly found Morris hiding behind a washing machine.

Police said Morris resisted arrest and broke free, leading them on a short foot chase.

After he was recaptured, he reportedly bit a police officer.

The officer was treated for the bite

Morris is awaiting a bond hearing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.