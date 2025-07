Man sentenced to 10 years for child sexual battery in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Alcorn County will spend a decade in prison for a child sex crime.

29-year-old Alexander Jordan Delgado was sentenced to ten years in prison for sexual battery of a child.

He had previously pleaded guilty.

Delgado is not eligible for parole or early release.

He was also given five years’ probation.

Delgado must register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

