Alabama expected to hire Kalen DeBoer as head football coach

Pete Thamel has reported that Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer has informed Washington officials that he will be taking the Alabama job.

DeBoer has had a meteoric rise up the coaching ranks. His first Division One head coaching position was at Fresno State in 2020. He stayed there for 2 seasons, Racking up a 12-6 record.

He then went to Washington and had immediate success, going 25-3 in his tenure with the Huskies, culminating in a college football playoff championship loss to Michigan this season..

The contract details are still being discussed but DeBoer is expected to take over the reins for the Crimson Tide next season.