Alabama gambling creates almost 20,000 jobs

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A study says gambling creates 19,000 jobs and 700 million dollars in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey appointed a Study Group on Gambling Policy earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

Their job was to look at the positive and negative impacts gambling could have in the state.

Some of Alabama’s leaders on the committee believe gambling could work in the state.

Ivey says the research will be key and the ultimate decision belongs to voters.

Right now, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians operates video-gaming in the state but has no other competition.