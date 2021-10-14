Alabama Governor calls a second Special Session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama lawmakers aren’t finished working just yet.

Thursday afternoon, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey sent out a notice to members of the legislature that she intends to call a second Special Session later in October.

Lawmakers returned to Montgomery last month to address issues of prison infrastructure.

The next session will focus on reapportionment. With the release of official census numbers, all states must now redraw their District lines.

Ivey plans to call the Legislature back into session on October 28th.