Alabama Governor Issues Mask Mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is ordering all Alabamians to wear a mask in public.

The mandate begins tomorrow at 5:00PM and will continue through July 31st.

Face coverings will be required when people are within six feet of each other, outdoors with ten or more people, and in an indoor space open to the public.

The order does carry a $500 fine or jail time.

However, Ivey says she is not asking law enforcement to seek out people wearing a mask.

Businesses are required to take reasonable steps to enforce the order.

State health officials report that 30 hospitals in the state have limited to no ICU space.