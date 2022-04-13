Alabama Governor signs bill to keep private money out of elections

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs a bill that would keep some private money out of elections in the state.

House Bill 194 bans state agencies and state or local officials from accepting private funding from individuals or non-governmental organizations to pay for election related expenses, voter education, voter outreach, or voter registration programs.

The new law does not prohibit campaign contributions from out-of-state donors.

HB 194 is almost identical in intent and wording to Mississippi House Bill 13-65, which was signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves last week.