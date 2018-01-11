Alabama Hosting National Championship Parade on Saturday, January 20th

(Photo Courtesy: Kent Gidley, Alabama Athletics)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI/UA Athletics) – The Alabama football team will be honored for its College Football Playoff National Championship with a parade beginning at Denny Chimes and a program held on the north steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the Walk of Champions on Saturday, January 20.

The parade, which will feature head coach Nick Saban, the players and staff, will start at 2 p.m., on University Boulevard at Denny Chimes.

The parade will conclude at the Walk of Champions with a ceremony on the top steps of the Bryant-Denny Stadium North End Zone that will be emceed by Chris Stewart.

Additional information and details will be released early next week.

As a reminder, the Alabama men’s basketball team will host Mississippi State that evening at 7:30 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum. A limited number of tickets for that game are still available and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 1-877-TIDETIX or visiting RollTide.com.