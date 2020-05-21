Alabama HS Sports Allowed to Return Starting June 1st

Montgomery, Al. (WCBI) — High school sports have been given the green light to return to Alabama.

Following Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement that starting Friday, May 22nd, athletic activities can return, the AHSAA announced that high school athletics can return starting June 1st.

Per guidelines set out by Governor Ivey, players and coaches are required to follow social distancing protocol, wear masks and disinfect surfaces and items.

“The AHSAA, its Central Board of Control, along with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), has updated its guidelines regarding summer activities,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said. “The biggest change is our schools may re-open on June 1, a week earlier than the June 8 date previously discussed. We are elated to have a definite date for our coaches and student-athletes to return to their schools where they can continue to experience valuable educational lessons through athletics.Please keep checking our website for any changes and updates as we move forward.”