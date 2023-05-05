Alabama inmate who escaped with correctional officer takes plea deal

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Alabama man that escaped from behind bars during a jailhouse love scandal pleaded guilty.

In a plea deal, Casey Cole White pleaded guilty to escape to avoid another murder trial.

He escaped from the Lauderdale County, Alabama jail in 2022 with the help of Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White.

Law enforcement caught up with the couple in Indiana after an 11-day manhunt.

Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey White was charged with her death because Alabama law allows someone to be charged with murder if someone is killed while a felony is being committed.

Casey White will still be charged with murder for an unrelated case.

He apologized to Vicky White’s mother in court saying “It wasn’t supposed to go that way” and that the couple planned to start a new life together.

