Alabama Law Enforcement investigates an officer-involved shooting

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Alabama.

Thursday afternoon, Lauderdale County, Alabama, Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle case. During the course of the investigation, they tried to make contact with Ronald Craig of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Craig reportedly tried to hit the deputies with theJeep Cherokee he was driving. Deputies opened fire.

The Jeep was disabled near Anderson. Craig got out of the Jeep and ran.

He then entered a pond where officers say he never resurfaced.

The Florence Dive Team searched the pond and recovered his body.

Craig’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for Autopsy.

