Alabama lawmaker arrested on felony charges

ALABAMA (WCBI) – An Alabama lawmaker is being charged as a lawbreaker.

The Alabama Attorney General’s office announced that State Representative Kelvin Jamichael Lawrence was arrested on two felony counts.

Lawrence, who has represented District 69 since 2015, has been charged with forgery in the second-degree and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He is accused of making, completing, or altering a builder’s license with the intent to defraud.

The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division is prosecuting the case.

The charges carry possible sentences of one to 10 years in prison on each count.

District 69 covers parts of Lowndes, Montgomery, and Wilcox Counties in Alabama.

