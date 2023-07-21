Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-black district

alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama legislators said no to a congressional district that would give minority voters a larger voice.

The state senate and house refused to create a second majority-black district.

Last year, a three-judge panel ruled that the current legislative map likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

They said any map of districts in Alabama should include two districts where “Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority” or something close. The Supreme Court upheld that decision.

The legislation now goes to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who is expected to sign it.

But the fight is not over. It is expected the case will go back to the high court for a final decision.

