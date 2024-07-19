Alabama man accused of killing five members of his family

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Bibb County, Alabama man was accused of killing five members of his own family.

According to investigators, a two-year-old, two six-year-olds, and a nine-year-old, along with 24-year-old Kelsey Kendrick were shot to death on the 1000 block of Greentree Drive in West Blocton, Alabama.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brandon Kendrick.

He has been charged with five counts of capital murder.

Brandon Kendrick is the husband of one of the victims, Kelsey Kendrick, and the father of two of the children.

The other two children were relatives.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X