Deportee pleads guilty to federal crime in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mexican national, already facing state charges, pleads guilty to a Federal crime.

Antonio Quintana-Rodriguez pleaded guilty on June 26 to illegally reentering the United States after having been deported.

Quintana-Rodriguez was deported in 2013, but at some time between then and this year returned to the U.S.

His status was discovered when he was arrested for Statutory Rape and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in Oxford back in April.

He plead guilty to the Statutory Rape charge in Lafayette County Circuit Court in May.

His sentencing for the immigration charge will be held at a later date.

