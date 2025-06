Man charged with alleged domestic violence in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oxford Police Department made arrests for alleged domestic violence.

On June 14, the Oxford PD was called about a disturbance involving domestic violence at an apartment complex.

Officers found the victim in need of medical attention.

The suspect, 27-year-old Javarus Henderson of Oxford, was detained and taken into custody.

Henderson was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

