Columbus bank employee indicted for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus bank employee has been indicted on Federal charges of stealing from her employer.

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted Hailey Sheets on one count of Embezzlement.

According to court documents, Sheets is accused of taking just over $50,000 from her teller drawer at Trustmark National Bank in Columbus.

The alleged embezzlement took place between November 2024 and February of this year.

A trial date has not been set.

If convicted, Sheets faces up to 30 years in prison as well as the possibility of fines up to $1 million.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.