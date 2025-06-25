Man charged with grand larceny after ATM heist in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an Oxford ATM heist chose to hide out in Memphis in the Meantime.

Last week, Oxford Police got word that Santana Graham had been located in Memphis.

Graham is the suspect in a March 5 burglary of an ATM at a gas station.

Four thousand dollars was stolen in that heist.

Graham was taken back to Lafayette County, where he was charged with Grand Larceny and had his initial bond hearing.

The Oxford Police Department expressed its thanks to the Memphis P.D. for their assistance in finding Graham.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.