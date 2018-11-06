Alabama man arrested on child sex crime charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Alabama man is accused of multiple counts of child sex crimes in Mississippi.

Frank David Harrison, 57, of Ethelsville, Alabama was arrested Monday by Lowndes County Deputies.

Harrison is charged with 3 counts of Sexual Battery and 2 counts of Child Molestation (touch for Lustful Purpose.)

Back on October 11th, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office got a report from Child Protection Services alleging the abuse of two victims.

Investigators say the alleged crime happened between the years of 2009 and 2014 when Harrison lived in Lowndes County.

Both victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the crime.

Harrison’s bond has not yet been set.