Alabama man charged in killing of girlfriend’s baby son

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-month-old son.

News outlets report that 25-year-old Markeise Caldwell of Mobile was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder and aggravated child abuse. Police say the baby, Kendrick Cole, died of blunt force trauma.

Authorities say Kendrick was hurt while Caldwell was babysitting him Sunday.

WALA-TV that Caldwell spoke to on camera to reporters as he was led into the Mobile County Metro Jail. He said he was “overdrinking” and that he hurt somebody he loves. Caldwell also said he was “spiritually weak” and described himself as “mentally gone.”

Caldwell is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney.

