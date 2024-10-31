Alabama mother faces charges after child tests positive for drugs

ALABAMA (WCBI) – An Alabama mother is facing charges after her child allegedly tests positive for drugs.

On October 25, the Lafayette Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit received a report from child protective services after a juvenile tested positive for narcotics.

After investigating, 39-year-old Amanda Nicole Roberts of Morgan County, Alabama was arrested.

Roberts was charged with one county of child endangerment and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

