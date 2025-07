Shootout reported in Southwest Jackson Brookhollow Subdivision

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary scene in Jackson earlier this week.

WJTV reported a shootout that spanned several blocks in the Brookhollow subdivision in Southwest Jackson.

Police believe teenagers are the shooters here.

One person has been arrested. Others are wanted.

A number of homes and vehicles were damaged.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade says, “due to the grace of God,” no injuries were reported.

