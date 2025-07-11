Lee Sheriff’s Department in search of missing man
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies are asking for help finding a missing man.
38-year-old Jeffery Kilgo was last seen the morning of June 27, at Griggs Gas and Deli in Shannon.
A missing persons report was filed on July 1.
Kilgo is five feet, eight inches tall. He weighs about 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was possibly driving a silver GMC 1500 truck.
If you know where Kilgo is, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.