Lee Sheriff's Department in search of missing man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies are asking for help finding a missing man.

38-year-old Jeffery Kilgo was last seen the morning of June 27, at Griggs Gas and Deli in Shannon.

A missing persons report was filed on July 1.

Kilgo is five feet, eight inches tall. He weighs about 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was possibly driving a silver GMC 1500 truck.

If you know where Kilgo is, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

